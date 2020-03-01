Howard looks for home win vs UMES

Maryland Eastern Shore (5-24, 4-10) vs. Howard (2-27, 0-14)

Burr Arena, Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard looks for its ninth straight win over Maryland Eastern Shore at Burr Arena. The last victory for the Hawks at Howard was a 68-66 win on Feb. 27, 2010.

FAB FRESHMEN: Maryland Eastern Shore’s AJ Cheeseman, Da’Shawn Phillip and Glen Anderson have collectively accounted for 35 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.CLUTCH CHARLES: Charles Williams has connected on 27.9 percent of the 136 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hawks are 0-23 when they score 64 points or fewer and 5-1 when they exceed 64 points. The Bison are 0-26 when they fail to score more than 83 points and 2-1 on the season, otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Maryland Eastern Shore’s Canaan Bartley has attempted 81 3-pointers and connected on 30.9 percent of them, and is 5 for 18 over the last five games.

LOOSENING UP: Howard’s offense has turned the ball over 14.9 times per game this year, but is averaging 22 turnovers over its last five games.

