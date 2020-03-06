Listen Live Sports

Howard, No. 16 Kentucky women beat Lady Vols in SEC quarters

March 6, 2020 10:43 pm
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rhyne Howard hit five 3-pointers to break Kentucky’s single-season record and finished with 24 points to help the No. 16 Wildcats beat Tennessee 86-65 in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament on Friday night.

Howard — the SEC player of the year — has made 82 3s this season, breaking Sara Potts’ record of 81 set in the 2004-05 season.

Kentucky (22-7) shot 51% overall and made 11 of 24 from 3-point range, its 14th game this season with at least 10 made 3s. The Wildcats 246 made 3-pointers this season is a program record.

Jordan Horston led Tennessee (21-10) with 24 points and Rennia Davis scored 14.

Kentucky never trailed and used a 15-3 run to make it 32-18 midway through the second quarter. The sixth-seeded Lady Vols trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

The No. 3 seed Wildcats play second-seeded and ninth-ranked Mississippi State in Saturday’s semifinals.

