Howard pulls an upset downing S.C. State behind Williams

March 11, 2020 12:02 am
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Charles Williams had 24 points and No. 10-seed Howard surprised South Carolina State 70-63 in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.

Howard (4-28) managed just a single conference win all season but now has found itself winners of two of its last three. The Bison started the season with a nine-game losing streak, won two of three then lost 17 straight. Howard advanced to play No. 2-seed North Carolina State on Wednesday.

Williams made 9 of 10 free throws, Kyle Foster scored 18 and Zion Cousins grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bison.

Damani Applewhite had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-18) who entered the tournament seeded seventh. Jahmari Etienne scored 11 and Tashombe Riley 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

