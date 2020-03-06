Listen Live Sports

Hunsaker drains 5 treys, helps Brown stay alive in Ivy race

March 6, 2020 11:12 pm
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Zach Hunsaker scored 20 points, draining five 3-pointers, and Brown beat Harvard 64-55 on Friday night, remaining in contention for the fourth and final slot in the Ivy League playoffs.

The loss was Harvard’s first home-court setback this season.

Brandon Anderson added 14 points for Brown (14-12, 7-6 Ivy League), which had not won in Harvard’s Lavietes Pavilions since 2008. Tamenang Choh added 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. David Mitchell had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Noah Kirkwood had 14 points for the Crimson (20-8, 9-4), whose six-game win streak was broken. Chris Lewis added 13 points. Idan Tretout had 11 points. The loss, in combination with Yale’s win over Dartmouth, eliminated Harvard’s hopes for an Ivy title.

Brown finishes out the regular season against Dartmouth on the road on Saturday. Harvard finishes out the regular season against Yale at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

