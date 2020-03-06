Idaho looks to end streak vs Idaho State

Idaho State (7-21, 4-15) vs. Idaho (7-23, 3-16)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to seven games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win came against the Eastern Washington Eagles 74-71 on Feb. 13. Idaho State fell 100-75 at Eastern Washington in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Idaho State’s Chier Maker, Jared Stutzman and Chidi Udengwu have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Bengals scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC TARIK: Tarik Cool has connected on 37.3 percent of the 110 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-16 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 7-7 when it scores at least 66.

COLD SPELL: Idaho has lost its last eight home games, scoring an average of 61.6 points while giving up 74.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big Sky team. The Bengals have averaged 19.6 free throws per game.

