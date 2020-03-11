Idaho St. 64, N. Arizona 62

IDAHO ST. (8-22)

Maker 6-11 1-2 15, Udengwu 2-4 0-0 4, Cool 3-10 1-1 7, Smellie 5-14 2-2 16, Stutzman 2-6 0-0 5, Porter 6-11 0-2 12, Rushin 1-3 0-0 2, Aguirre 1-1 0-0 3, Edelmayer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 4-7 64.

N. ARIZONA (16-14)

Andre 6-12 1-1 16, DeBisschop 8-14 1-2 17, Avdalovic 3-8 0-0 7, Satterwhite 2-12 3-3 7, Shelton 3-14 7-8 13, Mains 0-1 0-0 0, Bowling 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 12-14 62.

Halftime_Idaho St. 44-29. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 8-17 (Smellie 4-7, Maker 2-3, Aguirre 1-1, Stutzman 1-4, Cool 0-1, Porter 0-1), N. Arizona 4-13 (Andre 3-4, Avdalovic 1-4, Bowling 0-1, DeBisschop 0-1, Mains 0-1, Satterwhite 0-1, Shelton 0-1). Rebounds_Idaho St. 37 (Maker 12), N. Arizona 36 (DeBisschop 11). Assists_Idaho St. 12 (Maker 4), N. Arizona 8 (DeBisschop 3). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 11, N. Arizona 13. A_2,503 (5,732).

