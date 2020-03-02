Idaho St. 78, Weber St. 70

IDAHO ST. (7-20)

Maker 1-3 0-0 2, Udengwu 3-11 3-4 9, Cool 7-11 0-0 15, Smellie 5-11 2-2 14, Stutzman 1-3 7-8 10, Porter 9-12 3-3 21, Rushin 1-3 0-0 2, Edelmayer 2-4 0-0 5, Aguirre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 15-17 78.

WEBER ST. (11-18)

Fuller 4-8 2-2 10, Kozak 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 4-6 0-0 10, Harding 6-15 3-4 18, John 9-21 4-4 23, Zdor 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-6 0-0 7, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-63 9-10 70.

Halftime_Idaho St. 46-37. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 5-13 (Smellie 2-4, Edelmayer 1-2, Stutzman 1-2, Cool 1-3, Rushin 0-2), Weber St. 7-21 (Harding 3-6, Davis 2-4, Cunningham 1-2, John 1-5, Barnes 0-1, Morris 0-1, Kozak 0-2). Fouled Out_Fuller, Zdor. Rebounds_Idaho St. 33 (Porter 7), Weber St. 27 (Fuller, Zdor 8). Assists_Idaho St. 10 (Cool, Porter 3), Weber St. 8 (Cunningham 3). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 14, Weber St. 14. A_4,033 (11,592).

