Idaho State looks to end streak vs Weber State

March 1, 2020 6:30 am
 
Idaho State (6-20, 3-14) vs. Weber State (11-17, 7-10)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks to extend Idaho State’s conference losing streak to 13 games. Idaho State’s last Big Sky win came against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 71-67 on Jan. 11. Weber State lost 89-83 to Portland State on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Idaho State’s Chier Maker, Jared Stutzman and Chidi Udengwu have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 46 percent of all Bengals scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC TARIK: Tarik Cool has connected on 37.1 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-13 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 11-4 when it scores at least 69.

COLD SPELL: Idaho State has lost its last five road games, scoring 70 points, while allowing 79.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Sky teams. The Bengals have averaged 19.6 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

