Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 61

March 5, 2020 10:03 pm
 
YOUNGSTOWN ST. (18-15)

Akuchie 2-6 1-2 5, Bohannon 4-11 3-4 11, Cathcart 3-6 2-2 9, Covington 7-13 1-3 17, Quisenberry 5-14 0-0 13, Morgan 0-5 0-0 0, Thomas 2-2 0-1 4, Hamperian 0-1 0-0 0, Bentley 1-4 0-0 2, Simmons 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 7-12 61.

ILL.-CHICAGO (17-16)

Blount 2-7 2-2 6, Bridges 3-8 2-3 8, Diggins 5-11 5-5 17, Ferguson 2-10 1-4 6, Ottey 3-9 3-4 10, Boahen 4-11 0-1 9, Ahale 0-2 4-4 4, Ejim 2-2 1-2 5, Wiley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-61 18-25 67.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 6-24 (Quisenberry 3-7, Covington 2-3, Cathcart 1-3, Bentley 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Akuchie 0-4, Morgan 0-4), Ill.-Chicago 5-20 (Diggins 2-6, Ottey 1-3, Boahen 1-4, Ferguson 1-4, Blount 0-1, Ahale 0-2). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 35 (Bohannon 9), Ill.-Chicago 44 (Ferguson 13). Assists_Youngstown St. 15 (Bohannon 4), Ill.-Chicago 10 (Ferguson 4). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 21, Ill.-Chicago 18. A_642 (4,486).

