Illinois 67, Indiana 66

INDIANA (18-11)

Brunk 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson-Davis 5-9 2-4 12, Smith 4-8 0-0 8, Durham 3-6 5-5 13, Phinisee 4-13 0-0 10, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Hunter 2-5 0-0 6, Green 3-11 3-3 11, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 10-12 66.

ILLINOIS (20-9)

Cockburn 4-6 7-10 15, Dosunmu 6-15 4-6 17, Feliz 6-11 2-3 15, Frazier 0-4 2-2 2, Williams 2-5 2-3 7, Bezhanishvili 3-5 0-0 6, Griffin 2-6 0-0 5, Nichols 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 17-24 67.

Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-16 (Durham 2-3, Green 2-4, Hunter 2-4, Phinisee 2-4, Smith 0-1), Illinois 4-12 (Dosunmu 1-2, Feliz 1-2, Williams 1-2, Griffin 1-4, Frazier 0-2). Rebounds_Indiana 34 (Jackson-Davis 12), Illinois 28 (Feliz 7). Assists_Indiana 12 (Green 3), Illinois 9 (Feliz 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Illinois 16. A_15,544 (15,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.