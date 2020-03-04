Illinois St. meets Drake in MVC tourney

No. 9 seed Illinois State (10-20, 5-13) vs. No. 8 seed Drake (18-13, 8-10)

Missouri Valley Conference Tourney First Round, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State is set to take on Drake in the opening round of the MVC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 22, when the Redbirds shot 41.2 percent from the field en route to a 57-53 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Illinois State’s Zach Copeland, Jaycee Hillsman and Ricky Torres have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 34 percent of all Redbirds points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Roman Penn has accounted for 44 percent of all Drake field goals over the last three games. Penn has 13 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 74: Illinois State is 0-10 when opposing teams score 74 or more points. Drake is a perfect 11-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points.

WINNING WHEN: The Bulldogs are 5-0 when they shoot at least 78.6 percent from the foul line and 13-13 when they fall shy of that mark. The Redbirds are 5-0 when they score at least 75 points and 5-20 on the year when falling short of 75.

RECENT GAMES: Illinois State has scored 66.3 points and allowed 62.3 points over its last three games. Drake has managed 52 points and given up 63.7 over its last three.

