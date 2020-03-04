Indiana 72, Minnesota 67

MINNESOTA (13-16)

Demir 2-3 0-0 4, Oturu 11-27 2-5 24, Carr 2-8 2-2 6, Kalscheur 5-11 3-5 14, Willis 3-7 0-0 9, Ihnen 3-4 0-0 9, Williams 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-60 8-14 67.

INDIANA (19-11)

Brunk 6-10 0-3 12, Jackson-Davis 8-12 2-3 18, Smith 4-6 2-2 10, Durham 4-8 1-1 11, Phinisee 4-8 3-5 11, Green 3-8 1-3 8, Thompson 1-5 0-0 2, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 9-17 72.

Halftime_Minnesota 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-16 (Ihnen 3-3, Willis 3-5, Kalscheur 1-6, Carr 0-2), Indiana 3-15 (Durham 2-4, Green 1-6, Franklin 0-1, Smith 0-1, Phinisee 0-3). Rebounds_Minnesota 33 (Oturu 16), Indiana 33 (Jackson-Davis 9). Assists_Minnesota 8 (Carr 5), Indiana 14 (Phinisee 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Indiana 12. A_17,222 (17,222).

