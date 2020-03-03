Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Indiana looks to sweep Minnesota

March 3, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Minnesota (13-15, 7-11) vs. Indiana (18-11, 8-10)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana goes for the season sweep over Minnesota after winning the previous matchup in Minneapolis. The teams last played on Feb. 19, when the Hoosiers shot 44.4 percent from the field while limiting Minnesota to just 34.4 percent en route to a 12-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 10.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Golden Gophers, Daniel Oturu has averaged 20.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while Marcus Carr has put up 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Advertisement

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Carr has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

SLIPPING AT 72: Minnesota is 0-7 when it allows at least 72 points and 13-8 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Indiana is a perfect 7-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Hoosiers are 11-11 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana gets to the line more often than any other Big Ten team. The Hoosiers have averaged 23 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise