Indiana looks to sweep Minnesota

Minnesota (13-15, 7-11) vs. Indiana (18-11, 8-10)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana goes for the season sweep over Minnesota after winning the previous matchup in Minneapolis. The teams last played on Feb. 19, when the Hoosiers shot 44.4 percent from the field while limiting Minnesota to just 34.4 percent en route to a 12-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 10.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Golden Gophers, Daniel Oturu has averaged 20.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while Marcus Carr has put up 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Carr has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Minnesota is 0-7 when it allows at least 72 points and 13-8 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Indiana is a perfect 7-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Hoosiers are 11-11 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana gets to the line more often than any other Big Ten team. The Hoosiers have averaged 23 foul shots per game this season.

