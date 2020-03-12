Listen Live Sports

Indiana, Penn State meet in Big Ten tourney

March 12, 2020 7:30 am
 
No. 11 seed Indiana (20-12, 10-11) vs. No. 6 seed Penn State (21-10, 11-9)

Big Ten Tourney Second Round, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Thursday, 7:55 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana and Penn State are prepared to match up in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 23, when the Hoosiers shot 42.6 percent from the field en route to a 68-60 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Penn State’s Lamar Stevens has averaged 17.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while Mike Watkins has put up 9.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 26.3 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Penn State is a perfect 16-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Nittany Lions are 5-10 when scoring any fewer than that.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Penn State’s Myles Dread has attempted 204 3-pointers and connected on 31.9 percent of them, and is 10 for 26 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Penn State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 20th-lowest rate in the country. The Indiana defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 252nd among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

