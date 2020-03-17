Listen Live Sports

Indiana picks Dolson to succeed Glass as athletic director

March 17, 2020 4:47 pm
 
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana will promote longtime athletic department administrator Scott Dolson to the top job of athletic director.

School President Michael A. McRobbie made the announcement Tuesday.

Dolson, who has spent the past 11 years as the department’s deputy director and chief operating officer, will replace Fred Glass if Indiana’s board of trustees approve the move in April. Glass announced in December that he will retire at the end of the calendar year.

It’s a logical move. Dolson is an Indiana alumnus, previously served as director of the school’s Varsity Club and has overseen compliance services, athletic performance, business operations and fan experience. He even served as a student manager for Indiana’s men’s basketball team for four seasons before graduating in 1988.

“Given his background and experience in helping to oversee the recent growth and development of nearly every major area of IU’s large athletics operation, Scott is extremely well-positioned to lead our intercollegiate athletics program and further its longstanding and storied traditions of excellence as well as build on Fred Glass’ outstanding achievements of the last 10 years,” McRobbie said in a statement.

