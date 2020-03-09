Listen Live Sports

Indians 11, Angels 10

March 9, 2020 8:12 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cleveland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 11 15 11 Totals 38 10 10 5
DShelds cf 3 0 1 0 L Stlla 2b 3 0 0 0
Ka’.Tom cf 3 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 2 1 1 0
Freeman 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Trout cf 1 1 0 0
T.Friis 2b 2 1 1 0 Fltcher pr 1 0 1 1
J.Buers lf 3 1 0 1 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 1 0
Mi.Papi lf 3 0 1 0 Salcedo pr 3 0 0 0
F.Reyes rf 3 2 2 4 S.Ohtni dh 2 1 0 0
Johnson rf 2 0 2 1 G.Mrgan ph 1 1 0 0
J.Lplow dh 2 1 1 0 A.Pjols 1b 3 0 0 0
C.Frhat ph 2 0 0 0 Pterson 1b 2 0 1 0
N.Jones 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Upton lf 2 2 2 1
Pantoja pr 1 1 0 1 Alcntra lf 2 0 0 0
Bradley 1b 3 0 1 1 J.Cstro c 2 1 2 2
M.Jerez 1b 2 1 1 1 Bemboom c 3 1 1 0
Y.Chang ss 3 2 2 2 Simmons ss 2 1 0 0
Freeman ss 2 0 1 0 Li.Soto ss 2 1 1 1
B.Tylor c 3 1 1 0 Goodwin rf 3 0 0 0
Collins c 1 0 0 0 Br.Lund rf 1 0 0 0
Cleveland 005 031 110 11
Los Angeles 032 010 301 10

E_Chang (3). DP_Cleveland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Friis (2), Fletcher (3), Peterson (2), Castro (2). HR_Reyes 2 (5), Jerez (1), Chang (1), Upton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Allen 2 2 4 2 2 0
Siri 1 1 1 1 2 1
Maton W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 1
Wood H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Gose H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Dowdy 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Weiss H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 0
Martinez H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Young S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0
Los Angeles
Heaney 2 2-3 5 4 4 0 3
Kohn 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Robles 1 0 0 0 1 2
Barria L, 1-1 3 1-3 8 6 6 1 3
Clark 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Gatto 1 1 0 0 2 0

WP_Allen, Weiss, Martinez.

PB_Collins.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett First, Brian Gorman Second, Doug Eddings Third, Ron Kulp.

T_3:50. A_5,873

Top Stories

The Associated Press

