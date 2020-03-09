Indians 11, Angels 10

Cleveland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 11 15 11 Totals 38 10 10 5 DShelds cf 3 0 1 0 L Stlla 2b 3 0 0 0 Ka’.Tom cf 3 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 2 1 1 0 Freeman 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Trout cf 1 1 0 0 T.Friis 2b 2 1 1 0 Fltcher pr 1 0 1 1 J.Buers lf 3 1 0 1 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 1 0 Mi.Papi lf 3 0 1 0 Salcedo pr 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 2 2 4 S.Ohtni dh 2 1 0 0 Johnson rf 2 0 2 1 G.Mrgan ph 1 1 0 0 J.Lplow dh 2 1 1 0 A.Pjols 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Frhat ph 2 0 0 0 Pterson 1b 2 0 1 0 N.Jones 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Upton lf 2 2 2 1 Pantoja pr 1 1 0 1 Alcntra lf 2 0 0 0 Bradley 1b 3 0 1 1 J.Cstro c 2 1 2 2 M.Jerez 1b 2 1 1 1 Bemboom c 3 1 1 0 Y.Chang ss 3 2 2 2 Simmons ss 2 1 0 0 Freeman ss 2 0 1 0 Li.Soto ss 2 1 1 1 B.Tylor c 3 1 1 0 Goodwin rf 3 0 0 0 Collins c 1 0 0 0 Br.Lund rf 1 0 0 0

Cleveland 005 031 110 — 11 Los Angeles 032 010 301 — 10

E_Chang (3). DP_Cleveland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Friis (2), Fletcher (3), Peterson (2), Castro (2). HR_Reyes 2 (5), Jerez (1), Chang (1), Upton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Allen 2 2 4 2 2 0 Siri 1 1 1 1 2 1 Maton W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 1 Wood H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Gose H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 Dowdy 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 Weiss H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 0 Martinez H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Young S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0

Los Angeles Heaney 2 2-3 5 4 4 0 3 Kohn 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 Robles 1 0 0 0 1 2 Barria L, 1-1 3 1-3 8 6 6 1 3 Clark 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Gatto 1 1 0 0 2 0

WP_Allen, Weiss, Martinez.

PB_Collins.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett First, Brian Gorman Second, Doug Eddings Third, Ron Kulp.

T_3:50. A_5,873

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.