Indians 11, Angels 10

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|11
|15
|11
|
|Totals
|38
|10
|10
|5
|
|DShelds cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|L Stlla 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ka’.Tom cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Trout cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Friis 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fltcher pr
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Buers lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|A.Rndon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mi.Papi lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Salcedo pr
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|
|S.Ohtni dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Johnson rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|G.Mrgan ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Lplow dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Pjols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Frhat ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pterson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Jones 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Upton lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Pantoja pr
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Alcntra lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Cstro c
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|M.Jerez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bemboom c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Y.Chang ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Simmons ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Freeman ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Li.Soto ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|B.Tylor c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Goodwin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Lund rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|005
|031
|110
|—
|11
|Los Angeles
|032
|010
|301
|—
|10
E_Chang (3). DP_Cleveland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Friis (2), Fletcher (3), Peterson (2), Castro (2). HR_Reyes 2 (5), Jerez (1), Chang (1), Upton (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen
|2
|
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Siri
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Maton W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wood H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gose H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dowdy
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Weiss H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Martinez H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Young S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heaney
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Kohn
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Barria L, 1-1
|3
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|3
|Clark
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Gatto
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
WP_Allen, Weiss, Martinez.
PB_Collins.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett First, Brian Gorman Second, Doug Eddings Third, Ron Kulp.
T_3:50. A_5,873
