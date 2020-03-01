Indians 8, Athletics 5

|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|
|M.Smien ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ed.Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Clement pr
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|To.Kemp dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clabuig ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ka’.Tom cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Perez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Goins ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Arryo ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Santana rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpbell pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrabell rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lureano cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Beck cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Friis 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|V.Mchin 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Buers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fwler rf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|Bradley 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|G.Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|D.Thmas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Broks pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ca.Rupp c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|B.Tylor pr
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Krieger 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pantoja 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cleveland
|304
|001
|000
|—
|8
|Oakland
|000
|001
|103
|—
|5
E_Tom (0). DP_Cleveland 0, Oakland 4. LOB_Cleveland 6, Oakland 6. 2B_Diaz (1), Kemp (0), Chapman (0), Olson (1), Fowler (0), Perez (1), Marabell (0), Friis (1). CS_Laureano (0).
|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luzardo
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Smith W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Schlitter
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Luetge
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Schultz
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gardeck
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plutko L, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Hentges
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Clemmer
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wittgren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Young
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tully
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Teaney
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Gardeck, Clemmer, Maton.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg First, Ted Barrett Second, Doug Eddings Third, Dan Bellin.
T_2:55. A_7,521
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.