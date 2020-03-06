Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians OF Oscar Mercado to have MRI on injured eft wrist

March 6, 2020 12:37 pm
 
1 min read
      

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland Indians outfielder Oscar Mercado will undergo an MRI on his left wrist, which he injured while making a diving catch in an exhibition game.

Manager Terry Francona said Mercado, who had a solid rookie season in 2019, will have the imaging tests on Friday. The team will provide an update on his status once the tests are completed and evaluated.

Mercado got hurt when he caught a ball hit by San Francisco’s Alex Dickerson in the fourth inning of Thursday’s game in Scottsdale. The 25-year-old did not return, and the Indians said the initial diagnosis was that Mercado sustained a sprain.

Before getting hurt, Mercado hit a two-run homer in the top of the inning.

Advertisement

Cleveland’s outfield situation remains fluid, and Mercado’s injury is the latest to hit the team at spring training.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Mercado batted .269 with 15 homers and 59 RBIs in 118 games last season and was penciled in for a starting spot this year.

His versatility will allow Francona to play him in any of the three outfield positions, but mostly in center. Delino DeShields, who was acquired from Texas in the offseason trade of ace Corey Kluber, gives the Indians a dependable option if Mercado is out for a significant period.

The Indians have already had their fair share of injuries in camp.

Starting pitcher Mike Cevinger had knee surgery and won’t be back until mid-April at the earliest. Hard-throwing reliever Emmanuel Clase could be out three months with a strained shoulder and right-handers Carlos Carrasco (hip) and Aaron Civale (groin) have been slowed by injuries.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army