Ingram sends FAU into C-USA quarters downing Old Dominion

March 11, 2020 10:31 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jailyn Ingram scored a season-high 22 points and Florida Atlantic defeated Old Dominion 66-56 in the Conference USA Conference Tournament first round on Wednesday night.

Richardson Maitre added 21 points for the Owls (17-15), which made 12 of 25 from 3-point range. Florida Atlantic entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed and the Monarchs were seeded eighth. Florida Atlantic moves on to play No. 1 seed North Texas Thursday night.

Xavier Green had 15 points for the Monarchs (13-19). Kalu Ezikpe scored 10 and Joe Reece added 10 points with 10 rebounds.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

