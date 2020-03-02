Listen Live Sports

Injury-riddled Cavaliers to dress nine players against Jazz

March 2, 2020 6:12 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers, already with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, will dress nine players against Utah because of injuries Monday night.

Center Andre Drummond (strained left calf) and rookie point guard Darius Garland (strained left groin) have been ruled out of the starting lineup. Center Tristan Thompson, one of the first players off the bench, is out with a bruised left knee.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Kevin Love will start at center against 7-foot-1 Rudy Gobert. Larry Nance Jr. will take Love’s spot at power forward, while Kevin Porter Jr. will start in the backcourt.

Drummond had 27 points and 13 rebounds in 35 minutes against Indiana on Saturday after missing the two previous games with the injury. He averaged 15.2 points and 10.8 rebounds in six games since being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline.

Garland will miss his second game this season while Thompson is out for the second straight game.

Forward Alfonso McKinnie (left foot plantar fasciitis) and guard Dante Exum (sprained left ankle) have missed the last several games. Guard Dylan Windler hasn’t played in his rookie season because of a stress reaction in his left leg.

Matt Mooney and Dean Wade, who have been playing with Canton of the G-League, will dress for Cleveland.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

