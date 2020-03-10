Iona 70, Canisius 60

CANISIUS (12-20)

Brown 7-13 2-9 16, Fritz 1-3 2-2 4, Harried 5-14 0-0 12, Henderson 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 4-11 4-4 13, Brandon 3-12 0-2 7, White 1-4 1-3 3, Hitchon 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 22-62 11-22 60.

IONA (12-16)

Agee 4-13 0-0 10, van Eyck 0-0 1-2 1, Ross 1-4 3-4 6, Washington 7-15 9-9 24, Crawford 7-12 10-10 25, Perez 1-1 2-2 4, Cashaw 0-0 0-0 0, Nikolic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 25-27 70.

Halftime_Iona 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 5-19 (Harried 2-6, Henderson 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Brandon 1-5, Fritz 0-2, White 0-2), Iona 5-16 (Agee 2-5, Crawford 1-2, Ross 1-4, Washington 1-5). Fouled Out_Harried, Henderson, Brandon, Agee, van Eyck. Rebounds_Canisius 30 (Brown 9), Iona 31 (Agee, Crawford 7). Assists_Canisius 14 (Johnson 6), Iona 7 (Washington 3). Total Fouls_Canisius 23, Iona 23.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.