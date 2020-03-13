Listen Live Sports

Iona coach Cluess steps down after 6 NCAA Tournament berths

March 13, 2020 3:05 pm
 
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Tim Cluess, who led Iona to six NCAA Tournament appearances, resigned Friday to focus on making a full recovery from a recent health concern.

Cluess led the Gaels to a 199-106 record in his nine seasons. He won five Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament championships, including the last four, and four regular-season titles.

The Gaels won either the regular season or tournament titles in each of Cluess’ last eight seasons.

Cluess is second among coaches in MAAC Tournament wins and second in regular-season victories. He was conference coach of the year in 2019, when Iona became the first school in a decade to win both the regular-season and tournament titles.

But he sat out this season because of an undisclosed health issue and will continue to recover from that now while serving in an advisory role.

Iona finished 12-17 this season, losing in the MAAC quarterfinals.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

