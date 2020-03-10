Jackson St. 69, Alcorn St. 52

ALCORN ST. (15-15)

Andrews 2-9 2-4 6, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Crosby 5-12 2-2 12, M.Howard 6-13 6-7 18, Tillery 0-7 1-2 1, Brewton 4-9 2-3 11, K.Wilson 1-3 2-2 4, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Fairley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 15-20 52.

JACKSON ST. (15-17)

McKinnis 2-3 2-4 6, James 5-7 0-1 10, Ross 1-1 1-3 4, Wallis 5-12 0-0 11, Griffin 8-14 2-6 19, Jarrett 6-11 4-8 16, McClelland 0-2 2-2 2, Spencer 0-1 1-2 1, D.Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 12-26 69.

Halftime_Jackson St. 37-16. 3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 1-13 (Brewton 1-3, Crosby 0-1, M.Howard 0-2, Andrews 0-3, Tillery 0-4), Jackson St. 3-12 (Ross 1-1, Griffin 1-2, Wallis 1-6, Jarrett 0-1, McClelland 0-2). Rebounds_Alcorn St. 30 (Brewton, K.Wilson 6), Jackson St. 34 (Griffin 11). Assists_Alcorn St. 3 (Brewton 3), Jackson St. 15 (Wallis 4). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 19, Jackson St. 17. A_1,576 (8,000).

