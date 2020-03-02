Listen Live Sports

Jackson St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

March 2, 2020 11:22 pm
 
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (4-25)

Banyard 1-1 0-0 2, Bell 2-7 0-2 4, Carter 7-13 2-3 18, Morris 1-5 2-4 4, Wallace 0-4 0-0 0, J.Wilson 3-3 1-3 8, McDyess 2-2 1-4 5, McNair 1-2 0-0 2, C.Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Stokes 0-1 3-4 3, Campbell 2-4 0-0 4, Stredic 1-1 0-0 2, Haralson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 9-20 56.

JACKSON ST. (12-17)

Spencer 2-3 0-0 4, James 2-5 0-0 4, Ross 2-2 0-0 6, Wallis 3-8 6-8 14, Griffin 8-11 5-5 21, Jarrett 4-9 7-8 16, McKinnis 2-4 1-2 5, Lewis 1-1 1-2 3, McClelland 0-2 0-0 0, D.Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Everett 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 25-51 20-25 76.

Halftime_Jackson St. 39-20. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 3-14 (Carter 2-5, J.Wilson 1-1, Morris 0-1, Campbell 0-2, Haralson 0-2, Wallace 0-3), Jackson St. 6-16 (Ross 2-2, Wallis 2-3, Jarrett 1-3, Lee 1-4, Griffin 0-1, McClelland 0-1, D.Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out_Bell, McKinnis. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 23 (Carter 5), Jackson St. 27 (Griffin 7). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 10 (Morris 3), Jackson St. 14 (James 7). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 19, Jackson St. 18. A_1,207 (8,000).

