Jackson St. amasses early lead to down Alabama St.

March 5, 2020 11:17 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Venjie Wallis scored 21 points missing just two of 11-shot attempts and Jayveous McKinnis had a double-double and Jackson State beat Alabama State 71-59 on Thursday night.

McKinnis scored 11 points with 14 rebounds, Tristan Jarrett scored 14 and Jonas James 10 for the Tigers (13-17, 10-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jackson State built a 19-3 lead and never trailed. Not until Tobi Ewuosho made a jumper with 5:32 before intermission did Alabama State (8-22, 7-10) reach double digits. Jackson State led 32-11 and went to halftime up 36-12. The Hornets showed some offensive fight in the second half to score 47 points.

Leon Daniels scored 14 for the Hornets and Ewuosho 10.

In a season of streaks for Jackson State, the Tigers now have won three straight following a three-game skid. Prior to that they won five straight on the heels of another string of three consecutive losses.

Alabama State has had a similar season as it has now dropped five in a row after winning five straight.

