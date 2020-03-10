Listen Live Sports

Jackson St. beats Alcorn St. 69-52 in SWAC quarterfinal

March 10, 2020 11:55 pm
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Roland Griffin scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half and fourth-seeded Jackson State led wire-to-wire in beating No. 5 Alcorn State 69-48 in Tuesday night’s Southwestern Athletic Conference quarterfinals.

The Tigers (15-17) play top-seeded Prairie View A&M in Friday’s semifinals.

Griffin shot 8 of 14 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who led 37-16 at halftime after shooting 58% (15 of 26) and holding the Braves to 21% shooting (5 of 24).

Venjie Wallis scored 11 with 10 rebounds, Tristan Jarrett had 16 points and Jonas James 10.

Maurice Howard scored 18 with five rebounds and Troymain Crosby added 12 points for the Braves (15-15). Dominic Brewton had 11 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

