Jackson St. looks for home win vs UAPB

March 1, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-24, 3-13) vs. Jackson State (11-17, 8-7)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks for its sixth straight win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Williams Center. The last victory for the Golden Lions at Jackson State was a 66-59 win on March 3, 2014.

LEADING THE WAY: Markedric Bell and Marquell Carter have led the Golden Lions. Bell is averaging 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while Carter is putting up 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Tristan Jarrett and Roland Griffin. Jarrett has averaged 17.5 points while Griffin has put up 14.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARKEDRIC: Bell has connected on 20.5 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 73 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-12 when they allow at least 73 points and 11-5 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Golden Lions are 0-23 when they score 60 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 60.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has dropped its last five road games, scoring 51.6 points and allowing 65.6 points during those contests. Jackson State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77.8 points while giving up 57.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Jackson State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23 percent of all possessions, which is the 27th-highest rate in the country. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has turned the ball over on 26.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 353rd among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

