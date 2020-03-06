Jackson St. seeks revenge on Alabama A&M

Jackson State (13-17, 10-7) vs. Alabama A&M (8-20, 5-12)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M goes for the season sweep over Jackson State after winning the previous matchup in Jackson. The teams last went at it on Jan. 6, when Jackson State made only 13 foul shots on 21 attempts while the Bulldogs went 25 for 30 en route to the 66-57 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Cameron Alford is averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 11 points per game. The Tigers are led by Tristan Jarrett, who is averaging 17.3 points.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 27.5 percent of the 171 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Jackson State is 0-12 when it allows at least 73 points and 13-5 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Alabama A&M has 34 assists on 61 field goals (55.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Jackson State has assists on 34 of 87 field goals (39.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Jackson State and Alabama A&M are ranked atop the SWAC when it comes to ball security. The Tigers are ranked first in the conference and have committed a turnover on 18.2 percent of their possessions this year, while the Bulldogs are ranked second with a turnover percentage of 18.3 percent.

