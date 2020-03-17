John Elway’s mother, Janet, dies at 82

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos say general manager John Elway’s mother, Janet Elway, has died after battling pancreatic cancer.

The team said she died in Palm Desert, California, on March 4.

Janet “Mimi” Elway was raised in Hoquiam, Washington, where she met and married Jack Elway in 1958.

The couple had three children, Lee Ann and twins John and Jana. Jana died in 2002, a year after Jack Elway’s death.

