Johnson carries Grand Canyon past CS Bakersfield 64-61

March 7, 2020 11:21 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Carlos Johnson had a season-high 33 points as Grand Canyon narrowly defeated Cal State Bakersfield 64-61 in a regular season finale on Saturday night.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 11 points for Grand Canyon (13-17, 8-8 Western Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Lorenzo Jenkins added 10 rebounds.

Alessandro Lever, the Antelopes’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 16 points per game, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8).

Taze Moore had 15 points for the Roadrunners (12-19, 6-10). Cam Allen added 11 points. Justin Edler-Davis had seven rebounds.

De’Monte Buckingham, who was second on the Roadrunners in scoring entering the contest with 9 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).

The Antelopes evened the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. Cal State Bakersfield defeated Grand Canyon 69-62 on Jan. 4.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

