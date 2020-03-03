Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Johnson leads W. Michigan over E. Michigan 70-54

March 3, 2020 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Brandon Johnson had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Western Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 70-54 on Tuesday night.

Johnson hit 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Michael Flowers had 12 points and seven assists for Western Michigan (13-17, 6-11 Mid-American Conference). Rafael Cruz Jr. added 10 points. B. Artis White had six rebounds.

Ty Groce had 11 points for the Eagles (16-14, 6-11). Darion Spottsville added 10 points as did Yeikson Montero.

Advertisement

The Broncos leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan 69-51 on Feb. 15.

Western Michigan finishes the regular season against Central Michigan on the road on Friday. Eastern Michigan finishes the regular season against Toledo on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise