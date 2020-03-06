Listen Live Sports

Jones leads top-seed Radford past Charleston Southern 62-48

March 6, 2020
 
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Carlik Jones scored 21 points, 10 in a late, game-winning 18-0 run and top-seeded Radford topped eighth-seeded Charleston Southern 62-48 in the Big South Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

A 7-0 run by Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who had 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, had the Buccaneers up 45-44 with 9 1/2 minutes to go. From there the Highlanders took over, with Donald Hicks, who had 14 points, contributing a pair of 3-pointers.

Charleston Southern missed eight-straight shots and finished the game going 1 of 12 with a pair of turnovers.

Devonnte Hollad had 10 rebounds for Radford (21-10), which had a 45-24 advantage on the boards.

The Highlanders face fifth-seeded Hampton in Friday’s late semifinal.

Ty Jones scored 15 points and Deontaye Buskey added 10 with eight rebounds for Charleston Southern (14-18), which scored 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

