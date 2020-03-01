Listen Live Sports

Jordan scores 19, Vaughn 17 in Rider’s win over Fairfield

March 1, 2020 5:39 pm
 
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Stevie Jordan had 19 points and seven rebounds as Rider topped Fairfield 65-51 on Sunday.

Jordan hit 13 of 16 free throws and made three steals to tie Ryan Thompson (2006-10) for the program’s career record of 188.

Dimencio Vaughn added 17 points for Rider (17-12, 11-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Frederick Scott scored 14 points.

Landon Taliaferro had 15 points for the Stags (11-18, 7-11). Vincent Eze added 14 points. Jesus Cruz had 11 points.

This was the final men’s basketball game to be played in Fairfield’s Alumni Hall with a new arena to be constructed with a projected opening in 2021. Alumni Hall was built in 1959.

The Broncs also defeated Fairfield 68-52 on Jan. 31.

Rider plays Manhattan at home on Wednesday. Fairfield plays Monmouth on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

