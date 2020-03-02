Listen Live Sports

Joshua defending heavyweight belts vs Pulev in June

March 2, 2020 12:53 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua will defend his three heavyweight belts against Kubrat Pulev on June 20 in the first boxing bouts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joshua (23-1, 21 KO) recaptured the WBA, IBF and WBO belts from Andy Ruiz in December. He will fight in a home ring for the first time in two years.

Pulev (28-1, 14 KO) is the mandatory IBF challenger. The Bulgarian’s only previous title shot was a loss to Wladimir Klitschko in 2014. Since then he’s won six fights, including against Dereck Chisora and Hughie Fury.

The promoters are hoping to attract 70,000 to Tottenham Stadium, which opened in April.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

