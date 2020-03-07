Kansas St. 79, Iowa St. 63

IOWA ST. (12-19)

Jacobson 3-12 3-5 9, Young 6-8 5-7 17, Grill 2-8 0-0 5, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Nixon 3-12 2-2 9, Griffin 2-5 2-4 6, Lewis 4-5 3-4 11, Conditt 1-3 2-2 4, Jenkins 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 21-55 19-27 63.

KANSAS ST. (10-21)

Mawien 0-0 1-2 1, McAtee 3-8 0-0 6, Sneed 10-21 7-8 31, Diarra 5-9 2-4 14, McGuirl 5-7 0-0 10, Stockard 2-2 0-1 4, D.Gordon 2-4 0-0 5, Sloan 1-3 3-3 5, A.Gordon 1-2 0-0 3, Shadd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 13-18 79.

Halftime_Kansas St. 41-23. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 2-21 (Grill 1-7, Nixon 1-7, Jackson 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Jacobson 0-2, Griffin 0-3), Kansas St. 8-26 (Sneed 4-11, Diarra 2-6, A.Gordon 1-2, D.Gordon 1-2, McGuirl 0-1, McAtee 0-2, Sloan 0-2). Fouled Out_Jackson, Lewis, Mawien. Rebounds_Iowa St. 35 (Jacobson 11), Kansas St. 26 (McAtee 5). Assists_Iowa St. 8 (Lewis 2), Kansas St. 16 (Diarra 5). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 19, Kansas St. 20. A_8,439 (12,528).

