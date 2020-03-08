Listen Live Sports

Kenin withstands strong Friedsam challenge to win Lyon Open

March 8, 2020 1:39 pm
 
LYON, France (AP) — Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin overcame strong opposition from Anna-Lena Friedsam to win the Lyon Open final 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 Sunday for her fifth career title.

The top-seeded Kenin, who is ranked fifth and who won her first major earlier this year, dropped her serve three times but broke the unseeded Friedsam on five occasions.

The 21-year-old American clinched victory with a strong serve which her German opponent struggled to return, giving Kenin a straightforward smash at the net.

The 136th-ranked Friedsam, who has never won a singles title and has won one in doubles, is working her way back after two shoulder surgeries.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and ttps://twitter.com/AP_Sports

