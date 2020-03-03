Kent St. 83, Bowling Green 69

BOWLING GREEN (21-9)

Mattos 1-4 4-4 6, Fields 0-3 0-0 0, J.Turner 8-15 8-10 24, Zeigler 2-7 3-3 8, Plowden 4-16 1-3 10, Diggs 4-9 0-0 10, Frye 2-4 2-2 6, Kulackovskis 0-1 2-2 2, Sierra 0-0 0-0 0, Laster 1-3 0-0 2, Elsasser 0-0 0-0 0, Swingle 0-1 0-0 0, C.Turner 0-0 1-2 1, Good 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 21-26 69.

KENT ST. (19-11)

Pippen 9-17 3-5 24, Whittington 2-5 0-2 4, Peterson 0-3 0-0 0, Simons 4-10 1-1 10, Williams 9-17 4-7 22, Beck 5-8 3-3 15, Santiago 3-3 0-0 6, Bainbridge 1-2 0-0 2, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Nalls 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 11-18 83.

Halftime_Kent St. 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 4-20 (Diggs 2-6, Zeigler 1-2, Plowden 1-6, Frye 0-1, Kulackovskis 0-1, Fields 0-2, J.Turner 0-2), Kent St. 6-24 (Pippen 3-8, Beck 2-4, Simons 1-7, Nalls 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_Whittington. Rebounds_Bowling Green 36 (Plowden 9), Kent St. 37 (Pippen 10). Assists_Bowling Green 9 (Frye 3), Kent St. 13 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 21, Kent St. 21. A_2,875 (6,327).

