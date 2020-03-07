Listen Live Sports

Kimbrough free throws send La Salle past St. Joseph’s 78-77

March 7, 2020 5:43 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jared Kimbrough sank a pair of free throws late in the game that put his team on top for good as La Salle narrowly beat Saint Joseph’s 78-77 in a regular season finale on Saturday.

The Explorers (15-15, 6-12 Atlantic 10 Conference) trailed by one when Kimbrough was fouled and hit both of his free throws with 16 seconds left to give La Salle the winning edge.

Ayinde Hikim had 15 points to lead six La Salle players in double figures. Christian Ray added 13 points for the Explorers. Kimbrough chipped in 11, David Beatty scored 11 and Isiah Deas had 11. Ray also had 11 rebounds, while Kimbrough posted eight rebounds.

Ryan Daly had 25 points for the Hawks (6-25, 2-16 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rahmir Moore added 12 points. Cameron Brown had 11 points.

The Explorers improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. La Salle defeated Saint Joseph’s 83-66 on Feb. 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

