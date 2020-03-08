Listen Live Sports

Knight puts Southern Utah past Montana 85-80 in OT

March 8, 2020 12:02 am
 
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — John Knight III sank five free throws in the final minute of overtime to give Southern Utah an 85-80 win over Montana in a regular season finale on Saturday night.

With the score tied 78-all, Knight was fouled with 49 seconds left in overtime and sank both free throws to put the Thunderbirds (16-15, 9-11 Big Sky Conference) on top for good, 80-78. He and Dre Marin combined for five more free throws in the final seconds to help keep Southern Utah on top for the win.

Cameron Oluyitan and Harrison Butler scored 17 points apiece for the Thunderbirds. Butler also had 10 rebounds. Knight finished with 14 points and Andre Adams added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Sayeed Pridgett led the Grizzles (18-13, 14-6) with 27 points including a free throw with 23 seconds left in regulation that sent the game into overtime. Kendal Manuel added 19 points and Jared Samuelson had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

