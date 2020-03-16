Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

Through March 15
|
|
|Trn
|Money
|1.
|Mito Pereira
|4
|$181,883
|2.
|David Kocher
|6
|$149,019
|3.
|Davis Riley
|6
|$147,298
|4.
|Andrew Novak
|5
|$136,745
|5.
|Jared Wolfe
|6
|$126,847
|6.
|Dylan Wu
|6
|$115,318
|7.
|Tommy Gainey
|2
|$108,000
|8.
|John Chin
|5
|$106,124
|9.
|Ben Kohles
|6
|$99,470
|10.
|Roberto Díaz
|6
|$94,069
|11.
|Brandon Harkins
|5
|$63,255
|12.
|Paul Barjon
|5
|$60,633
|13.
|Greyson Sigg
|6
|$57,226
|14.
|Chad Ramey
|6
|$56,804
|15.
|John VanDerLaan
|6
|$55,930
|16.
|John Oda
|5
|$53,380
|17.
|Will Zalatoris
|5
|$53,268
|18.
|Jack Maguire
|5
|$53,219
|19.
|Taylor Montgomery
|5
|$52,015
|20.
|J.T. Griffin
|4
|$51,569
|21.
|Lee Hodges
|5
|$49,792
|22.
|Nick Hardy
|6
|$43,582
|23.
|Augusto Núñez
|6
|$41,079
|24.
|Brett Drewitt
|6
|$40,942
|25.
|Grant Hirschman
|6
|$40,490
|26.
|Patrick Fishburn
|4
|$35,822
|27.
|Billy Kennerly
|5
|$33,717
|28.
|Sean O’Hair
|2
|$33,285
|29.
|Camilo Villegas
|3
|$31,588
|30.
|Brent Grant
|5
|$30,109
|31.
|Taylor Moore
|5
|$28,444
|32.
|T.J. Vogel
|4
|$28,260
|33.
|Ryan Ruffels
|5
|$28,204
|34.
|Max McGreevy
|6
|$27,734
|35.
|Scott Gutschewski
|4
|$26,087
|36.
|Ben Silverman
|4
|$26,013
|37.
|Adam Svensson
|6
|$25,577
|38.
|Mark Blakefield
|5
|$25,532
|39.
|Matt Atkins
|5
|$25,458
|40.
|Kevin Roy
|6
|$25,173
|41.
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|3
|$25,065
|42.
|Mark Baldwin
|6
|$25,049
|43.
|George Cunningham
|6
|$25,031
|44.
|Drew Weaver
|5
|$24,504
|45.
|Callum Tarren
|5
|$24,485
|46.
|Chandler Blanchet
|1
|$23,500
|47.
|Will Wilcox
|5
|$23,374
|48.
|Alex Chiarella
|6
|$23,188
|49.
|Greg Yates
|5
|$23,166
|50.
|Sangmoon Bae
|4
|$23,026
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.