Kreilach’s late goal helps Real Salt Lake tie Red Bulls 1-1

March 7, 2020 4:29 pm
 
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored in stoppage time to help Real Salt Lake tie the New York Red Bulls 1-1 Saturday.

Kreilach put Real Salt Lake (0-0-2) on the board in the first minute of second-half stoppage time with a header 13 yards out from the right side of the penalty box, assisted by Aaron Herrera.

Cristian Casseres Jr. gave New York (1-0-1) a 1-0 advantage in the 13th minute with a shot 23 yards out from the edge of the box.

Real Salt Lake outshot the Red Bulls 21-4, with six shots on goal to two for New York.

Zac Macmath recorded one save for Real Salt Lake. David Jensen had two saves for New Yorks.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is Saturday on the road against Columbus. The Red Bulls visit Minnesota United FC on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

