Kuxhausen’s 4-point play propels McNeese past Lamar

March 7, 2020 8:19 pm
 
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Dru Kuxhausen scored 22 points and his four-point play with 0.5 seconds remaining sent McNeese past Lamar 70-66 on Saturday to end the Southland Conference regular season.

T.J. Atwood’s jump shot with 29 seconds left brought Lamar to a tie at 66. McNeese (15-16, 10-10) called timeout setting up Kuxhausen’s heroics. Anderson Kopp was called for a foul on Kuxhausen’s 3-pointer and he sank the foul shot.

The Cowboys led 45-36 at halftime. A.J. Lawson’s layup with 12:20 to go made it 58-47 in McNeese’s favor. Lamar (16-15, 10-10) then used a 12-3 run over the next six minutes and cut their deficit to 61-59 on Atwood’s jump shot.

Shamarkus Kennedy sscored 17 points with 19 rebounds, Lawson scored 13 and Roydell Brown grabbed 13 rebounds for McNeese.

Atwood scored 23 points with 10 rebounds, Kopp 16 and Davion Buster 10.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

