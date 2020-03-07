La Salle 78, Saint Joseph’s 77

LA SALLE (15-15)

Kimbrough 3-6 5-6 11, Deas 5-10 0-1 11, Hikim 6-12 3-3 15, Phiri 0-4 0-0 0, Ray 5-8 3-4 13, Kenney 3-7 1-3 7, Beatty 5-12 0-1 11, Spencer 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 31-65 12-18 78.

SAINT JOSEPH’S (6-25)

Edwards 1-9 0-0 2, Ashley 3-3 0-0 8, Daly 9-18 5-7 25, Freeman 4-5 1-1 9, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 5-9 0-1 11, R.Moore 3-7 4-4 12, Longpre 2-2 0-0 4, Douglas 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 29-56 12-15 77.

Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 42-41. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 4-14 (Spencer 2-2, Deas 1-2, Beatty 1-6, Kenney 0-1, Phiri 0-3), Saint Joseph’s 7-24 (Ashley 2-2, R.Moore 2-4, Daly 2-6, Brown 1-4, Douglas 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Edwards 0-6). Rebounds_La Salle 35 (Ray 11), Saint Joseph’s 24 (Daly, Freeman, Longpre 5). Assists_La Salle 15 (Ray 4), Saint Joseph’s 18 (Daly, Longpre 4). Total Fouls_La Salle 16, Saint Joseph’s 16.

