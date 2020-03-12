Listen Live Sports

Lamar meets Nicholls St. in Southland quarters

March 12, 2020 7:30 pm
 
No. 6 seed Lamar (17-15, 11-10) vs. No. 3 seed Nicholls State (21-10, 15-5)

Southland Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar is set to match up against Nicholls State in the quarterfinals of the Southland tourney. In the regular season, Nicholls State won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last went at it on Feb. 12, when Lamar made only two 3-pointers on 11 attempts while the Colonels went 8 for 22 behind the arc on the way to a four-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: T.J. Atwood is averaging 16.8 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinals. Avery Sullivan is also a key contributor, producing 12.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Colonels have been led by Warith Alatishe, who is averaging 10.9 points and 8.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 37.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Lamar is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 17-3 when scoring at least 66.

PERFECT WHEN: Nicholls State is a perfect 15-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Colonels are 6-10 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.6 percent of all possessions, which is the fifth-highest rate in the country. The Lamar offense has turned the ball over on 20.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 271st among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

