Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Lee, Burns pace streaking Southern to 6th straight win

March 5, 2020 11:45 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lamarcus Lee scored 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting, Damiree Burns added 15 more and Southern bumped off second place Texas Southern 89-74 Thursday night

Southern (15-15, 12-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) won its sixth straight game with one left before the SWAC tournament begins March 10. Ahsante Shivers added 13 points and Jayden Saddler scored nine with eight assists.

Justin Hopkins had 16 points for the Tigers (15-15, 12-5). John Jones added 15 points. Eden Ewing had 10 points.

Southern finishes out the regular season against SWAC-leading Prairie View at home on Saturday. Texas Southern finishes out the regular season against Alcorn State on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

