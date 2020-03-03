Lehigh 78, Loyola (Md.) 75

LOYOLA (MD.) (15-16)

Aldama 11-20 0-0 23, Scott 1-3 1-2 3, Andrews 2-4 0-0 5, Hart 3-4 1-1 7, Spencer 7-13 5-6 24, Dike 4-6 2-2 10, Jones 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-53 9-11 75.

LEHIGH (10-20)

J.Wilson 6-8 4-4 18, Karnik 5-10 1-2 11, Lynch 4-7 0-1 8, Cohen 4-11 1-2 10, M.Wilson 5-10 3-3 14, Taylor 4-7 1-2 10, Fenton 3-8 0-0 7, Porter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 10-14 78.

Halftime_Lehigh 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 8-20 (Spencer 5-9, Andrews 1-2, Jones 1-3, Aldama 1-6), Lehigh 6-19 (J.Wilson 2-4, Taylor 1-2, M.Wilson 1-2, Fenton 1-4, Cohen 1-7). Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 28 (Aldama 9), Lehigh 24 (Karnik, M.Wilson 6). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 17 (Spencer 6), Lehigh 22 (Cohen 8). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 15, Lehigh 14.

