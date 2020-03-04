Lehigh, Colgate meet in Patriot League quarters

Lehigh (11-20, 8-11) vs. No. 1 seed Colgate (23-8, 14-4)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh is set to match up against Colgate in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League tournament. In the regular season, Colgate won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last met on Feb. 19, when the Raiders forced 19 Lehigh turnovers and turned the ball over just 10 times en route to the three-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The Mountain Hawks have been led by Jordan Cohen and James Karnik. Cohen has averaged 13.9 points and 4.2 assists while Karnik has recorded 11.9 points and seven rebounds per game. The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns and Will Rayman. Burns has averaged 15.6 points and 4.5 assists while Rayman has put up 12.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Burns has directly created 43 percent of all Colgate field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Colgate is a perfect 17-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Raiders are 6-8 when opponents score more than 69 points.

STREAK SCORING: Colgate has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.5 points while giving up 63.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-best rate in the country. The Lehigh defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 283rd among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

