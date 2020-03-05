Listen Live Sports

Liberty 66, Stetson 62

March 5, 2020 9:00 pm
 
STETSON (16-17)

Kabimba 1-4 0-0 2, Diawara 5-11 1-3 11, Aninye 2-2 2-2 7, Jones 4-6 6-6 15, Perry 3-11 0-0 8, Rawley 6-9 1-2 14, Panzo 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 23-49 10-13 62.

LIBERTY (29-4)

James 2-4 3-4 7, Homesley 10-15 3-5 26, McGhee 4-9 0-0 11, Pacheco-Ortiz 2-6 8-8 13, Cuffee 2-6 0-0 4, Baxter-Bell 1-5 0-0 2, Rode 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-48 14-17 66.

Halftime_Stetson 25-22. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 6-20 (Perry 2-7, Aninye 1-1, Jones 1-3, Panzo 1-3, Rawley 1-4, Kabimba 0-2), Liberty 8-17 (Homesley 3-4, McGhee 3-6, Pacheco-Ortiz 1-1, Robinson 1-2, Baxter-Bell 0-1, Rode 0-1, Cuffee 0-2). Rebounds_Stetson 30 (Jones 7), Liberty 25 (Homesley 8). Assists_Stetson 9 (Jones 3), Liberty 13 (McGhee, Pacheco-Ortiz 3). Total Fouls_Stetson 17, Liberty 13. A_2,966 (8,085).

