Liberty 73, Lipscomb 57

March 8, 2020
 
LIPSCOMB (16-16)

Asadullah 10-19 2-3 22, Buckland 1-6 0-0 2, Fleming 5-7 4-5 15, G.Jones 3-6 0-0 7, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Hazen 2-4 3-4 7, Johnson 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 23-47 9-13 57.

LIBERTY (30-4)

James 4-8 0-1 8, Homesley 7-13 0-0 16, McGhee 4-8 3-3 13, Pacheco-Ortiz 2-3 0-0 6, Cuffee 5-9 2-2 16, Baxter-Bell 5-9 1-2 12, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-52 6-8 73.

Halftime_Liberty 45-26. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 2-13 (Fleming 1-3, G.Jones 1-4, Hazen 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Miller 0-1, Buckland 0-3), Liberty 11-27 (Cuffee 4-8, Pacheco-Ortiz 2-3, Homesley 2-6, McGhee 2-6, Baxter-Bell 1-3, Robinson 0-1). Rebounds_Lipscomb 23 (Asadullah 9), Liberty 25 (Homesley 9). Assists_Lipscomb 10 (Asadullah, Buckland 3), Liberty 17 (Baxter-Bell 4). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 11, Liberty 14.

