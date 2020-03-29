Listen Live Sports

Lions reach deal with WR Geronimo Allison

March 29, 2020 1:49 pm
 
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

The Lions announced the move Sunday. The 26-year-old Allison comes to Detroit from division rival Green Bay. He caught 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Allison played the past four seasons with the Packers. Wide receiver was a position of strength for Detroit last season, with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola each surpassing 60 catches and 600 yards receiving.

The Lions did not announce contract terms.

